Reports: Ravens to Sign Quarterback Malik Cunningham Off Patriots Practice Squad

The Ravens are reportedly signing quarterback Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
That would put Cunningham on the Ravens' 53-man roster.
Cunningham and Lamar Jackson were teammates at Louisville in 2017, during Jackson's final college season when Cunningham was a true freshman.
Cunningham thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick for his time with New England in a tweet via Schefter.
"I wanted to thank Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots," Cunningham said. "I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he's one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven."
The 25-year-old Cunningham signed with the Patriots after being undrafted in April and has spent most of the season on the practice squad. He was elevated to New England's active roster the past two games but did not see any snaps at quarterback.
During his college career at Louisville, Cunningham completed 691 of 1,104 passes for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns and was a four-year starter. He also rushed for 3,170 yards and 50 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.