Reports: Ravens to Sign Quarterback Malik Cunningham Off Patriots Practice Squad

"I wanted to thank Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots," Cunningham said. "I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he's one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven."