Later for Work 12/24: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "The Bengals dominated in beating the Ravens in Baltimore earlier this year, with Joe Burrow having a big day. With the Ravens secondary an issue, I think he has another big day here."

The Ravens' defense needs to create turnovers.

PressBox's Bo Smolka: "Nothing helps the offense more than a sudden-change play by the defense, but those have been too infrequent this season. The Ravens' turnover ratio of minus-9 ranks 29th in the league, and they went five games without an interception. Their total of six interceptions is tied for second-fewest in the league. The Ravens did intercept Burrow in the previous meeting (by Marlon Humphrey), and they scored a defensive touchdown against Burrow last year when his former LSU teammate, Patrick Queen, returned a fumble 53 yards for a score."

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway: "Simply put, when the Bengals don't turn the ball over, they usually win. Since the bye week, Burrow has cut down on his interceptions. It's been a concerted effort on his part to ensure he's not giving the ball away at the rate he was early this season. The Bengals' best games have been when they play clean football on offense."

The Ravens need to do a better job protecting their quarterback than they did in the first game against the Bengals.

Russell Street Report's James Ogden: "Lamar Jackson was sacked five times and hit seven times by a rampant Bengals pass rush. The Ravens' pass protection has undoubtedly gotten better since this game, but both [Trey] Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard proved a handful, while Larry Ogunjobi was a terror inside. … The matchup the Ravens will be most concerned about will be [left tackle Alejandro] Villanueva once again going up against Hendrickson. Hendrickson already has 13 sacks on the year and 22 quarterback hits. He has a unique blend of size, athleticism and power that you look for in an edge-rusher, but most crucially for his matchup with Villanueva, he's a master of converting speed to power. He did this numerous times to Villanueva in the first matchup and he could certainly do it again, despite Villanueva's improvement in pass protection recently."

The Ravens need to spread the ball around more in the passing game.