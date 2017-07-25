Latest on Ravens' Injury Situation Heading Into Camp





The rest of the team will report to training camp tomorrow, but the injured veterans have been at the Under Armour Performance Center since Friday.

Here's the list of injuries as the team enters camp, with an update on each:

WR Michael Campanaro Injury:Toe sprain

Timeline: TBD

Campanaro was knocked out of offseason workouts in late May and is not yet ready to return to the practice field. When that will be is unknown, but it's not expected to be much longer. Campanaro will start on the active physically unable to perform (PUP) list and can come off at any time. Campanaro has dealt with a variety of injuries during his career, and he'll have to overcome another one at the start of camp.

RB Kenneth Dixon

Injury (reported): Knee (meniscus)

Timeline: 6-8 weeks

According to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, Dixon tore his meniscus while training before camp and underwent surgery today. If true, that would knock him out for all of training camp. Dixon would, however, likely be ready to return when reinstated from the suspended list after four games (Oct. 8 at Oakland Raiders).

TE Crockett Gillmore

Injury: Hamstring

Timeline: Ready for camp

Gillmore has dealt with a long list of injuries during his first three years in the league, especially with his shoulders. A hamstring injury popped up during the offseason workouts and forced Gillmore to miss June minicamp. Gillmore could be an instrumental part of the Ravens' tight end group, but will need better health to do so.

DE Patrick Ricard

Injury: Unknown

Timeline: TBD

The undrafted rookie out of Maine opened some eyes during the offseason practices, and he'll have to get back on the field quickly if he's going to make the 53-man roster. He'll start of the active PUP list.

TE Benjamin Watson

Injury: Achilles

Timeline: Ready for camp

Watson tore his Achilles in last year's preseason. After a long rehab, the veteran returned to the field during minicamp to shake off some of the rust and get his legs under him before training camp. Watson only did individual drills and caught some uncontested passes from quarterback Joe Flacco, but it was a start and he felt good. Now Watson is ready to take the next step in his comeback during camp.

TE Maxx Williams

Injury: Knee

Timeline: Ready for camp

Williams sat out more than nine months after having a rare surgery that no player has ever returned from. Williams has already broken through that barrier as he is back on the field at practice. Now, as he said, he has to prove that he can play football again. There's still work to be done before he's ready to suit up for a game, but Williams is headed in the right direction.

G Marshal Yanda

Injury: Shoulder

Timeline: Ready for camp

Yanda sat out all of this offseason's practices after having surgery on his left shoulder after the season ended. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Yanda would be "100 percent" ready in time for camp. Yanda has been lifting for a while, and he reported to the Under Armour Performance Center with the rest of the injured veterans.