LaVar Ball, Shooter McGavin Among Cameo Celebrities Who Announce Ravens' 2021 Schedule

The video starts with DeCosta sending the video to John Harbaugh. That's when Kevin from "The Office" announces the schedule to the head coach with the help of some fellow celebrities. Many of the celebrities announcing the opponents and games have some kind of connection with that city or team.

The idea came from Ravens Productions Director of Production Matt Brevet. Producer/editor Shelby Granath cut the video and worked with the celebrities on their recordings.

"Using Cameo was an idea that came up in one of our early brainstorming meetings for the schedule release video and our excitement grew the more we looked into the concept," Granath said.

"We partnered and worked with Cameo from start to finish to get the talent lined up, write the scripts, and make sure each video fit what we were looking for. We tried to select a vast range of celebrities to reach our entire fanbase and beyond. We're so happy with the finished product and we hope the Ravens Flock loves it as much as we do!"

The celebrity announcements are: