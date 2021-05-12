LaVar Ball, Shooter McGavin Among Cameo Celebrities Who Announce Ravens' 2021 Schedule

Eric DeCosta is a notorious prankster, so it only seemed fitting to loop him into the schedule reveal fun.

Every year, there's an unspoken competition among NFL teams to see who can put out the coolest schedule reveal videos. This year, the Ravens brought in some "heavy" hitters, thanks to a partnership with Cameo. We'll let you decide whether they're A-list celebs or not.

The video starts with DeCosta sending the video to John Harbaugh. That's when Kevin from "The Office" announces the schedule to the head coach with the help of some fellow celebrities. Many of the celebrities announcing the opponents and games have some kind of connection with that city or team.

The idea came from Ravens Productions Director of Production Matt Brevet. Producer/editor Shelby Granath cut the video and worked with the celebrities on their recordings.

"Using Cameo was an idea that came up in one of our early brainstorming meetings for the schedule release video and our excitement grew the more we looked into the concept," Granath said.

"We partnered and worked with Cameo from start to finish to get the talent lined up, write the scripts, and make sure each video fit what we were looking for. We tried to select a vast range of celebrities to reach our entire fanbase and beyond. We're so happy with the finished product and we hope the Ravens Flock loves it as much as we do!"

The celebrity announcements are:

  • Week 1 @ Raiders: Tuna Melts My Heart (internet celebrity dog)
  • Week 2 vs. Chiefs: Almost Andy Reid (Andy Reid impersonator)
  • Week 3 @ Lions: All Felt No Filter puppet
  • Week 4 @ Broncos: Heidi Montag ("The Hills")
  • Week 5 vs. Colts: Jay Jackson (Perd from "Parks and Recreation")
  • Week 6 vs. Chargers: Duff Goldman ("Ace of Cakes"/Baltimore native)
  • Week 7 vs. Bengals: Carole Baskin (from "Tiger King")
  • BYE: Larry Thomas (Soup Nazi from "Seinfeld")
  • Week 9 vs. Vikings: Kevin Dillon (Johnny Drama from "Entourage")
  • Week 10 @ Dolphins: Ashley & Jared (from "Bachelor in Paradise")
  • Week 11 @ Bears: Mr. Uekusa (from "Britain's Got Talent")
  • Week 12 vs. Browns: Lamar Jackson
  • Week 13 @ Steelers: Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin from "Happy Gilmore")
  • Week 14 @ Browns: Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from "The Office")
  • Week 15 vs. Packers: William Hung (from "American Idol")
  • Week 16 @ Bengals: Carole Baskin
  • Week 17 vs. Rams: LaVar Ball (CEO of the Big Baller Brand)
  • Week 18 vs. Steelers: Hassan Johnson (Wee-Bey from "The Wire")
  • Primetime game announcer: Michael Buffer (famous boxing MC)
