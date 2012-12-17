LB Jameel McClain's Season Finished





The fifth-year player, who the Ravens signed to a three-year contract extension this offseason, was third on the team in tackles this season (79). He had started all 13 contests before Sunday's game against Denver.

"Through all the adversity I get molded more into the man I am meant to be #humble #blessed #hungry," McClain said on Twitter.

McClain was replaced by Josh Bynes, who finished with a team-high 13 tackles.

Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens may still have to sign another free-agent linebacker to fill McClain's spot. Inside linebackers Ray Lewis (triceps) and Dannell Ellerbe (ankle) are still out.

Brendon Ayanbadejo and Albert McClellan are the only other two inside linebackers on the active roster. Inside linebackers Nigel Carr and D.J. Bryant are on the practice squad.

"We might need to [bring somebody in]," Harbaugh said. "We'll have to see how that goes, who's available."

Harbaugh did not provide much information on injury updates, saying they'll have to see throughout the week how wide receiver Torrey Smith (concussion) and running back Bernard Pierce (concussion) progress through the week. The same goes for guard Marshal Yanda (ankle), tight end Ed Dickson (knee) and Bernard Pollard (ribs).

Harbaugh took exception with a reporter's assertion that outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was in pain in his first game playing with his biceps injury.