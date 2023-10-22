LeBron James Marvels at Lamar Jackson's Hot Start

Game recognize game and Lamar Jackson is at the top of his game against the Detroit Lions – so much so that it caught the attention of LeBron James.
Jackson and the Ravens got off to a torrid start in the Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium, scoring touchdowns on their first four offensive drives.
In the first quarter, Jackson went 10-of-13 for 156 passing yards and one touchdown passing. He also ran five times for 18 yards and another score.
The Ravens scored another touchdown on their fourth play of the second quarter, as Jackson flipped a short pass to Mark Andrews and he took it 11 yards and dove in for a touchdown. That sparked some more love from the GOAT.