Press Release: Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction 

Sep 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM

Leidos and the Baltimore Ravens have teamed up again this season to spread awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic through the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign. For every tackle made by the Ravens during the regular season, Leidos and the Ravens will donate $50 towards the purchase of drug disposal packets and supporting Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations united in the fight to keep communities safer and healthier. For every interception and fumble forced by the Ravens' defense, the organizations will donate an additional $1,000 each.

"We value our continued partnership with Leidos as we work to raise awareness about the opioid crisis currently affecting our country," stated Dick Cass, president of the Baltimore Ravens. "Cases of addiction and overdose have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is more important than ever that we do our part to create safer and healthier communities."

Headquartered in nearby Reston, Va., Leidos launched a company initiative in 2017 to help end the opioid epidemic after Chairman and CEO Roger Krone received an employee's call to action. Krone recently asked the nation's business leaders to join the cause and sign a CEO Pledge

"The Tackling Opioid Addiction campaign has taken on new meaning this year as millions struggle under the additional weight of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Krone. "For the past two years, Leidos has worked closely with the Ravens and Baltimore community, providing drug disposal packets and community support to stop the opioid epidemic. As this new disease threatens that progress, it's more important than ever to increase awareness and provide much-needed resources. We're excited to continue this work with the Ravens and speak out on this critical issue."

The Ravens and Leidos will work together to create public service announcements for the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign. In addition, Leidos will be a gameday sponsor for the "Salute to Service" game on Nov. 22.

To learn more about the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign, visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/leidos/

