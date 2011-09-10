Lewis' Lasting Legacy

Once Lewis reached the NFL, his powerful voice and passion immediately made him the Ravens' locker room leader.

In 2000, he took rookie running back Jamal Lewis under his wing. A few years later, it was safety **Ed Reed**, who moved into Lewis' home to soak up all that he could. Now, Lewis' pet project is running back **Ray Rice**, who had his locker moved from one side of the room to right next to Lewis in the far corner.

Many players around the NFL have single-mother backgrounds similar to "Big Ray" and "Little Ray," whose father was gunned down in the street when he was just 1 year old. Lewis serves as that missing piece for a lot of them.

"With what he's been through in his life, he's a living legacy," Rice said. "To be around a guy like that every day, to share the laughs, the many tears, it's priceless. He's like my big brother, giving me advice and pointing me in the right direction."

It's not uncommon for a player (particularly younger ones) on the opposing team to approach Lewis during a game and ask if they can speak to him about their personal lives. They often refer to him as "The Godfather."

Lewis estimates that he has collected literally hundreds of players' phone numbers and could name at least two or three players on each team that he mentors on a regular basis.

His frequent caller list includes Raiders defensive end Richard Seymour, Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and, recently, Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Lewis also exchanges calls and texts with NBA superstars LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, a Baltimore native.

One player Lewis has particularly grown close to is San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Patrick Willis, the player pundits say will be Lewis' successor.

Willis grew up idolizing Lewis and dons his No. 52. Lewis calls Willis "Young Lion," and Willis calls Lewis "Mufasa," the sage king from Disney's "The Lion King."

"They fear him on the field, but off the field, the guy I know is a good human being," Willis said. "That's how I'd like to be perceived as well. He's a man that people look up to and people respect."

But it's not just players that Lewis most wants to help. It's people who need him far more.

'What Are You Doing Out Here?'

Win or lose, Lewis steps into his car after home games and tells his driver to take him to the worst parts of Baltimore, the "hoods of hoods." He's been doing it for years.

Lewis scans the streets not all that far from M&T Bank Stadium, looking for drug addicts, the homeless, gang members that he can talk to.

"I need one person who I get in contact with to touch that day," Lewis said. "If I pass by two or three, that's a bonus."

Lewis didn't want to share any details on the people he meets. They're situations that people don't want to hear about, he said, some of "the greatest horror you've ever seen in your life." Once, even Lewis' car was broken into.

"The question they always ask is, 'What are you doing out here?'" Lewis said. "And I ask the question back, 'What are you doing out here?'

"I grab them and tell them, 'Your life is about to change today. But you've got to make up your mind to make that decision. Make the decision to get off the dang corner.'"