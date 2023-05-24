Late for Work 5/24: Two Lingering Questions That Could Have a Major Impact on Ravens' Season

Two Lingering Questions That Could Have Major Impact on Ravens' Season

As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, the Ravens have one of the most complete rosters in the league. Like every team, however, they have lingering questions.

Ebony Bird’s Parker Hurley identified some of the major unknowns facing the Ravens at this point in the offseason. Here's a look at two of them:

Can LT Ronnie Stanley give the Ravens a full season?

The offense has dominated headlines this offseason, from Lamar Jackson finally signing a contract extension, to hiring Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, to revamping the wide receiver group by adding veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and first-round pick Zay Flowers.

However, the importance of Stanley to the offense cannot be overstated. After playing six games in 2020 and missing all but one game in 2021 due to ankle injuries, the former All-Pro returned in Week 5 last year and played in 11 games.

"One of the players who will make or break the 2023 season for the Baltimore Ravens is Ronnie Stanley," Hurley wrote. "Is it a coincidence that the last time he played an entire season the team was the one seed and Lamar Jackson was the MVP? They failed to live up to expectations after that point, and Stanley has been injured for most of the time after that.

"If he can be elite, the Baltimore Ravens could be ready to take a serious step forward. However, if he plateaued, that may be the difference between a playoff run and a Super Bowl run. If he cannot stay healthy, it could be a similar result to the previous few seasons. So much hinges on him, and even if he says he feels great now, we will only know after four or five games this season."

How important is the loss of DL Calais Campbell?

When Campbell signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after three years in Baltimore, the Ravens not only lost a premier run-stopper who can get to the quarterback, but also a team leader.

"The Baltimore Ravens will need Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, and David Ojabo to step up and fill bigger roles because of the loss of Campbell," Hurley wrote. "All of them have cases to be made for upside, but none of them have proven that they can definitely be the answer.

"More than that, [the Ravens] are losing a legitimate leader on the field. He does the right thing and can help young players adjust to the system and the way that things are done. There is really no way that you can put a value on his impact. We can only see as time goes on how the Ravens will respond and how the development of the defensive line looks."

One Reason Why Ravens Will Make the Playoffs

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema projected the seven-team playoff field in the AFC and identified one reason why each team will or won't make it to the postseason.

Sikkema has the Ravens getting in, and he cited Monken as the reason.

"Lamar Jackson is back, paid and healthy. When that is the case, his team will always have a shot at the postseason," Sikkema wrote. "But the reason I'm even more in on the Ravens this upcoming season is because of their new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.