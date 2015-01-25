Local Maryland Prospects Do Well At Senior Bowl





Offensive tackle Donovan Smith went to high school a (long) stone's throw from the Ravens' training facility.

Safety Adrian Amos spent his high school and college years pulling for, and tweeting about, the Ravens.

Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein grew up a Maryland boy, who followed in the footsteps of current Raven Rick Wagner.

The Baltimore area was well represented at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and all three prospects performed well.

Smith may be the first of the group to come off the draft board, as he's projected as a third- or fourth-round pick.

The gigantic 6-foot-6, 341-pounder is originally a New York native, but moved down to Owings Mills before his sophomore year of high school. He's a Jets fan, but said the Ravens are his "second team."

Smith decided to declare early for the draft, and was accepted into the Senior Bowl because he had already completed his degree in criminology in just over three years.

It was a somewhat surprising decision considering Smith had an inconsistent final season and didn't deliver on the expectations the late Joe Paterno had for him on the field. Smith wasn't named to the All-Big 10 conference team last season. But he doubled down.

"Kind of an unknown coming in," Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said of Smith. "I think he's done a good job, he's flashed out here. You talk about a big man. He's big, he's wide-shouldered, long-armed, almost 350 pounds. He's just a big man and he's a pretty good athlete for a guy that size."

Havenstein is another massive human being – one of the biggest at the event. He steps in at 6-foot-8, 327 pounds.

The Linganore High School product went to Wisconsin, which is known for churning out quality NFL linemen such as Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, Cowboys center Travis Frederick, Falcons center Peter Konz, Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler and, most recently, Ravens right tackle Rick Wagner.

Havenstein played opposite Wagner, who was a left tackle in college. Havenstein was almost exclusively on the right side, where his pure size could envelope many of the defenders coming at him. He's also taken notes on Wagner's game, especially since Wagner is now on the right side.

"For me not to take something from him and put it in my game would be foolish," Havenstein said.

Despite entering Senior Bowl week with questions about his technique and consistency, Havenstein was quite impressive against some of the game's best rushers. He anchored well and used his long arms to shield defenders.

"He's been solid this week," Hortiz said. "He's not what you would call an elite athlete for the position, but he is an efficient athlete who keeps his body between the man and the ball. He does a good job playing inside-out as a tackle. You don't see him give up much inside. He's a smart, big, strong guy – typical of what you would expect from a Wisconsin offensive lineman."

While the Ravens aren't necessarily in the tackle market, they could look more closely at the local safety that should be available in the later rounds.

Amos is a big-bodied safety at 6-foot-0, 209 pounds who can play both safety spots and also spent time at cornerback during college. He's got versatility the Ravens covet.

Of the three local boys, he may be the biggest Ravens fan.

"I grew up big on Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. They were my favorite players growing up. I know my family would love if I was drafted by the Ravens," Amos said. "I've got a lot of pride in where I'm from."

While some of the game's other safeties, such as Northwestern's Ibraheim Campbell and Ole Miss' Cody Prewitt, made more of an impact during the practices, Amos held his own.