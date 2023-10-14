Presented by

50 Words Or Less: London, Take 2, Has High Stakes

Oct 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB Justice Hill, QB Lamar Jackson

After a full week of the English breakfast, we're nearly to the main course for the Ravens' trip abroad – Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are my thoughts going into the game, all in 50 words or less:

This game has high stakes. The Ravens want to atone for their 2017 London disaster. But most of all, they want to avoid dropping two straight after a frustrating loss last week in Pittsburgh. After spending a week here, they need a rewarding flight home to Baltimore.

A subplot is the different travel approaches each team took. The Ravens left Monday morning, arriving at midnight that day. The Titans took the red eye Thursday night, arriving Friday morning. After personally experiencing both strategies, my body feels way better now than I recall it feeling six years ago.

Ultimately, however, I think the whole travel schedule, and the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that has gotten plenty of negative ink, are just ancillary storylines. At the end of the day, I think the normal football rules that govern who wins and loses will mostly dictate Sunday's victor.

A fast start for the Ravens is critical. That would flush the bad taste from Pittsburgh and put the Titans, who rely heavily on Derrick Henry and their rushing attack, into a bind. That's especially the case for holding onto the football. No fumbles, no drops – especially early.

I'm not concerned at all about the Ravens' ability to catch the ball. They had no issues the first four weeks. In my opinion, drops are mostly mental. They can linger and spread. The best solution: put them out of mind. Some big grabs early on would do just that.

You're not going to eliminate all your mistakes in football. They happen to everyone. But if the Ravens can even cut theirs in half, they will be extremely difficult to topple. The Ravens should've beaten the Colts and the Steelers, two tough teams, despite a deluge of errors. That says something.

524: Roquan Smith on Bringing Real Football to London, Ray Lewis Comparisons, Bears Trade, Leadership

Ravens LB Roquan Smith joins our insiders, Mink and Garrett, to talk about moving on from the Steelers loss, playing in London, his trash talk and leadership, comparisons to Ray Lewis, the Bears trading him, and much more.

Roquan Smith vs. Henry has the potential to take on some Ray Lewis-Eddie George vibes. It's two physical warriors going at it in the next chapter of a non-divisional rivalry. I'm not sure there will be the same vitriol, but the pads will be popping just the same.

I can't get over the horrible timing of losing Morgan Moses, who had played in 134 straight games, and his backup when facing arguably the NFL's best pass rusher off the right tackle in T.J. Watt. The Ravens' health continues to improve, and getting Moses back would be huge.

Photos: On the Field at Ravens' London Practice

Step inside the Ravens' practices at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground.

Head Coach John Harbaugh
1 / 158

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
2 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DB Daryl Worley, DB Brandon Stephens
3 / 158

From left: DB Daryl Worley, DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G Ben Cleveland, FB Pat Ricard
4 / 158

From left: G Ben Cleveland, FB Pat Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Warm ups
5 / 158

Warm ups

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Warm ups
6 / 158

Warm ups

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
7 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Head Coach John Harbaugh, Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou
8 / 158

From left: Head Coach John Harbaugh, Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh
9 / 158

From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh
10 / 158

From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh
11 / 158

From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh
12 / 158

From left: Tottenham Hotspurs Head Coach Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
13 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
14 / 158

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
15 / 158

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
16 / 158

DE Brent Urban

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Travis Jones, OLB Jadeveon Clowney
17 / 158

From left: DT Travis Jones, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
18 / 158

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
19 / 158

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
20 / 158

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
21 / 158

DE Brent Urban

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
22 / 158

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
23 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker
24 / 158

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
25 / 158

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Getting ready for a drill.
26 / 158

Getting ready for a drill.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
27 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
28 / 158

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Line of scrimmage
29 / 158

Line of scrimmage

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
30 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
31 / 158

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From front: WR Zay Flowers, CB Kevon Seymour
32 / 158

From front: WR Zay Flowers, CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
33 / 158

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
34 / 158

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
35 / 158

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
36 / 158

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
37 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
38 / 158

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
39 / 158

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Rock Ya-Sin
40 / 158

From left: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
41 / 158

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DC Mike Macdonald, ILB Roquan Smith
42 / 158

From left: DC Mike Macdonald, ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell
43 / 158

RB Keaton Mitchell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
44 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
45 / 158

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
46 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
47 / 158

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Running backs
48 / 158

Running backs

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
49 / 158

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle before a drill.
50 / 158

Huddle before a drill.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
51 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
52 / 158

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson, RB Gus Edwards
53 / 158

From left: OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson, RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Kyle Van Noy, DT Justin Madubuike
54 / 158

From left: OLB Kyle Van Noy, DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Ronald Darby
55 / 158

CB Ronald Darby

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
56 / 158

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
57 / 158

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
58 / 158

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sean Ryan
59 / 158

WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
60 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
61 / 158

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
62 / 158

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Laquon Treadwell, S Kyle Hamilton
63 / 158

From left: WR Laquon Treadwell, S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
64 / 158

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson
65 / 158

OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
66 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Arthur Maulet, WR Sean Ryan
67 / 158

From left: CB Arthur Maulet, WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Marcus Williams, S Kyle Hamilton
68 / 158

From left: S Marcus Williams, S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
69 / 158

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
70 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
71 / 158

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
72 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
73 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
74 / 158

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
75 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
76 / 158

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
77 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
78 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
79 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
80 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G Kevin Zeitler, G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu
81 / 158

From left: G Kevin Zeitler, G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
82 / 158

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Owen Wright
83 / 158

RB Owen Wright

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
84 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Jeremy Lucien, T Daniel Faalele
85 / 158

From left: CB Jeremy Lucien, T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
86 / 158

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
87 / 158

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive line
88 / 158

Offensive line

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
89 / 158

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
90 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Sam Mustipher
91 / 158

C Sam Mustipher

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: ILB Patrick Queen, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
92 / 158

From left: ILB Patrick Queen, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
93 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
94 / 158

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
95 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
96 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Josh Johnson, QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson
97 / 158

From left: QB Josh Johnson, QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
98 / 158

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense
99 / 158

Offense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
100 / 158

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
101 / 158

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
102 / 158

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
103 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
104 / 158

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Ronald Darby
105 / 158

CB Ronald Darby

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson
106 / 158

From left: QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
107 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
108 / 158

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
109 / 158

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
110 / 158

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: T Daniel Faalele, OLB Jeremiah Moon
111 / 158

From left: T Daniel Faalele, OLB Jeremiah Moon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Tre Swilling
112 / 158

CB Tre Swilling

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Ronald Darby
113 / 158

CB Ronald Darby

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson
114 / 158

OLB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
115 / 158

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
116 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
117 / 158

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
118 / 158

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Arthur Maulet
119 / 158

CB Arthur Maulet

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Broderick Washington, G/T Sala Aumauvae-Laulu
120 / 158

From left: DT Broderick Washington, G/T Sala Aumauvae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
121 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
122 / 158

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
123 / 158

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
124 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
125 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
126 / 158

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
127 / 158

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
128 / 158

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
129 / 158

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
130 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
131 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
132 / 158

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
133 / 158

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
134 / 158

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
135 / 158

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
136 / 158

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
137 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Scrum
138 / 158

Scrum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Ronald Darby
139 / 158

CB Ronald Darby

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
140 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Sam Mustipher
141 / 158

C Sam Mustipher

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
142 / 158

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
143 / 158

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
144 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
145 / 158

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: P Jordan Stout, LS Tyler Ott, K Justin Tucker
146 / 158

From left: P Jordan Stout, LS Tyler Ott, K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
147 / 158

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
148 / 158

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, TE Isaiah Likely
149 / 158

From left: QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
150 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
151 / 158

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OL Patrick Mekari, T Ronnie Stanley
152 / 158

From left: OL Patrick Mekari, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
153 / 158

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
154 / 158

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
155 / 158

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
156 / 158

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
157 / 158

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
UK fans
158 / 158

UK fans

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
I found Odell Beckham Jr.'s comments about "failing the test" when faced with his first adversity of the season to be refreshingly candid. When he started going down the wrong path in Cleveland, it was a messy ending. Beckham seems to be nipping that in the bud in Baltimore.

It's great to see the NFL's footprint abroad continue to grow. The onslaught of fans at our live taping of "The Lounge" episode Friday in London was truly breathtaking. With the league emphasizing global expansion, it probably won't be another six years before the Ravens break out their passports again.

