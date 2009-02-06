M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens to Host 2010 & 2011 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships





Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium will be the site of the 2010 and 2011 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships, held annually on Memorial Day weekend. The Baltimore Ravens will host and manage the event, along with Johns Hopkins University, Loyola College, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Towson University.

M&T Bank Stadium, which has been the site of the Championships three times before, in 2003, 2004 and 2007, became the first non-collegiate venue to host the event in 2003.

Here is reaction from some of those involved with Baltimore earning the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships:

Ravens PresidentDick Cass:"We are extremely pleased that the Championships are returning to Baltimore in both 2010 and 2011. This project was truly a team effort. We received great support not only from the four local universities but also from the City of Baltimore, the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Area Convention and Visitors Association."

Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon:

"I am pleased that Baltimore has been chosen as the host city for the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships in 2010 and 2011. Baltimore is a natural pick for the National Championships. In addition to being the home of the best crab cakes in the world, Baltimore is the home of Lacrosse in the United States."

Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley:"We are elated the NCAA Lacrosse National Championships will be returning to Maryland. Our state is recognized nationally as the cradle of lacrosse with its storied history, perennial powerhouse teams and loyal fan base. Attendance in Baltimore set records each of three years this event was held here previously. The proximity of M&T Bank Stadium to downtown and the Inner Harbor will provide an enjoyable experience for the tens of thousands who come here over Memorial Day weekend in 2010 and 2011."

John Morton, Chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority:"The awarding of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championships to Baltimore is the first example of the synergy we've created with the Office of Sports Marketing. When MSA partnered with the Department of Business and Economic Development on this initiative, it was to coordinate the resources and facilities necessary to attract major sports events and the revenue they generate to Maryland."