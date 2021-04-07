Mailbag: Any Clue on Which Direction Ravens Will Go in Draft?

Mink: This is the ideal position for General Manager Eric DeCosta. The Ravens don't like being boxed into having to draft at any one position, particularly in the first round. They were in that position probably more than they would have liked last year at inside linebacker, which made Patrick Queen's fall to them even more fortuitous. This year, as you're indicating, the Ravens could go in one of several directions in the first round because of the work DeCosta did in free agency.

Pass rusher probably still ranks as the top immediate need, but with re-signing Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee, it's not absolutely glaring. Wide receiver is still an early possibility given that Sammy Watkins is on a one-year deal, but the Ravens are in good position for 2021 with young receivers (Devin Duvernay, James Proche II) who can step into bigger roles. The Ravens could go with a center to continue their offensive line upgrade, or even an offensive tackle if they prepare for a possible departure of Orlando Brown Jr. either this year or next.

I wouldn't even rule out the potential for a surprise pick such as cornerback or safety given Baltimore's dedication to having a strong secondary. Jimmy Smith has signed one-year extensions the past two years and Tavon Young is coming off another major injury.