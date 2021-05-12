Mailbag: Anything New on a Pass Rusher Landing in Baltimore?

Mink: The Ravens acted quickly to grab Alejandro Villanueva to fill the opening at right tackle and there were expectations that Baltimore would do the same to add a veteran free-agent pass rusher after the draft. But here we are more than week later and there's been nothing.

I think the two situations are different. The Ravens had a much bigger hole at right tackle coming out of the draft than they currently do at outside linebacker. After picking Odafe Oweh in the first round, the Ravens could line up tomorrow with Oweh, Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson.

With that said, I do think the Ravens, who reportedly worked out veteran Justin Houston before the draft, would still have interest in signing Houston or someone like him. Oweh is entering just his sixth year playing football. While he has immense upside, he's developing his pass rush repertoire. The Ravens could probably find more reliable quarterback pressure on the free-agent market.