Mailbag: Can Devin Duvernay Be the Third Target?

Downing: The rookie running back has looked explosive in limited action this year, and he showed that on a 34-yard carry against Cincinnati. The running back rotation has probably been the most consistent topic we've seen in the Mailbag since the Ravens drafted Dobbins in March, and I don't expect that to change any time soon. The Ravens are going to use a rotation of Dobbins, Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards, and the playing time for each could vary from week to week. Harbaugh spelled that out pretty clearly this week when he said, "That's something that could change from one game to the next, in terms of what plays we're running and all that. But unless you're going to play one guy [for] most all the plays, it's always going to be, 'Why didn't this guy carry the ball? Why didn't that guy get more reps?' So, that's probably a conversation that we're going to have all year."