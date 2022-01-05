Mailbag: Can the Ravens Really Get the Playoff Help They Need?

Downing: It sure didn't seem to me like Antonio Brown was all that interested in playing football Sunday when he took off his jersey in the middle of the game, tossed his gloves in the stands and then jogged off the field while playing to the crowd. It's hard to see him getting a chance with another NFL team. Brown's talent is undeniable, and he showed how valuable he can be last year when he helped Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl. But he's now had unceremonious departures from four NFL teams. I can't see the Ravens bringing him to Baltimore. They had opportunities to sign him before he went to Tampa Bay – he even posted on social media at the time indicating a desire to come to Baltimore – but the Ravens ultimately passed on him. After the latest incident, I can't see that changing.