Mailbag: Will David Ojabo Be a Starter Next Season?

Downing: At this point, the Ravens have held off on adding any new pieces to the roster through the first week of free agency. General Manager Eric DeCosta basically told fans to expect this back in January when he said, "it's not going to be a situation where the market's open, and we're just going and signing guys left and right." The Ravens are relatively tight against the salary cap and need to maintain flexibility given the uncertainty with quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract. Another team could sign Jackson to an offer sheet that the Ravens want to match, and the Ravens could also still get a long-term deal done with Jackson that would drastically change the salary cap space.

The Ravens have made it clear they want to add pieces to the receiver room, and I still expect them to sign a veteran at some point. According to multiple reports, they brought in veteran Nelson Agholor for a visit this week. They also reportedly have interest in Odell Beckham Jr., who remains on the market. The Ravens have been connected to Beckham since last year, but he has indicated on Twitter that he's not pleased with the offers coming his way. There have been reports that he's seeking an average salary in the range of $20 million a year, which Beckham disputed, but the veteran receiver clearly has yet to receive an offer that he's willing to accept. Whether it's Agholor, Beckham, or someone else, the Ravens will bring in a veteran eventually. There are still talented receivers available as the market has been slow to develop for that position, and the Ravens will eventually make a move at that spot.