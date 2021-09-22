Mailbag: Examining the Defense's Start to the Season

Mink: Let's first recognize that no defense is going to be a shutdown defense against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offense is on another level. And considering the Raiders' Derek Carr just hung 382 yards and 26 points on the Steelers' vaunted defense, I'd say the Las Vegas offense is pretty legit, too. So the high level of competition is certainly part of the reason why Baltimore's defense hasn't been as dominant as we all expected to start the season.

Second, losing All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters certainly stung the unit. Peters was not only the defense's top playmaker, but an important energy and swagger provider on gamedays and valuable teacher during the week. Anthony Averett has played well in his place, but there's just no replacing everything Peters brings to Baltimore's defense.

Lastly, the Ravens defense has made plays at critical times, like the goal-line stand and interception in overtime in Vegas and the interception and forced fumble late in the fourth quarter versus Kansas City. That's certainly not the way the Ravens want to live, but it should count for something.

Now, to your question, the Ravens have stopped the run well (72 yards per game so far). However, they have given up a league-high 376 passing yards per game. Part of that is facing Carr and Mahomes, but Baltimore knows it can do better and will need to with a lot of very good quarterbacks on the schedule this season.

It's been surprising to see Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the wrong end of two long touchdowns – the overtime game-winner in Vegas (in which a bump into Malik Harrison put him a couple steps behind) and the Chiefs' first offensive touchdown Sunday night (in which Demarcus Robinson shook Humphrey with a fake to the outside and Mahomes bought time and put it on the money). But if Humphrey is the biggest "problem" right now, I think the Ravens defense is going to be perfectly fine this year. I'm not worried about Humphrey. Other injuries (Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, DeShon Elliott) have hurt the secondary as well, taxing the unit's depth. Getting Smith (ankle) back on the field would be big after he missed the first two contests.