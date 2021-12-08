Mailbag: How Can Lamar Jackson Break Out of His Slump?

Mink: We've never seen Lamar Jackson go through a stretch like this. Over the past three games, he has six interceptions to three touchdowns, has averaged 219 passing yards per game, has a 62% completion rate, and has taken 13 sacks.

This is a new test for the fourth-year quarterback, an opportunity for him to learn and adapt in his young career. That's what this league is about: adaptability. The opponent is always trying something new to throw you off, and when they hit on something, they'll hammer it until you counter. Opponents have found the heavy blitz and they're going to keep calling it until Jackson beats it (more on that below).

There are a number of technical things that Jackson must improve on, just as every player makes corrections after watching their film. Generally speaking, I think he's got to get out of his own head. Jackson seems gun shy to me. He doesn't look comfortable behind this banded-up offensive line and the interceptions (namely the four against the Browns) seemed to have made him slower to pull the trigger on a number of occasions against the Steelers.