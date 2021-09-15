Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve on the O-Line?

Downing: It won't be easy. We all know the Ravens are 0-3 against the Chiefs with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. I'm sure we'll hear that stat about 100 times this week. There's no doubt that the Chiefs are an excellent team, but let's not act like they're invincible. The Bucs proved that in the Super Bowl and the Browns had them on the ropes last week before their punter coughed up the football deep in their own territory. The Ravens will have to be clicking on all cylinders to take down Kansas City, and I think the Ravens play some of their best football when everyone is doubting them. The pass defense – both coverage and pressure – will have to improve from Monday night, and the offense has to protect the football better. I know just about everyone will be picking the Chiefs to win this game, but I think that's just the way the Ravens like it.