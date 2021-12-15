Mailbag: How Does the Game-Plan Change With Tyler Huntley?

Downing: There are a few assumptions that I don't necessary agree with. First of all, the Ravens would only put Jackson back on the field if he's medically cleared to return from the ankle injury. If he can't play, then he won't. Also, we're talking about a sprained ankle here. Based on the reports and what the Ravens have said, this doesn't seem to be an injury with long-term concerns. And lastly, I don't buy the notion that the Ravens would be one-and-done in the playoffs. The postseason is difficult to predict. When the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012, they were underdogs to the Broncos, Patriots and 49ers. Just because the Ravens have lost two-straight games, you can't assume that will continue into the playoffs.