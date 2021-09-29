Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

Downing: Man, Tucker hasn't even had the record for a week yet and you're already asking if he can break it!? First of all, I expect Tucker's 66-yard field goal record to stand for a little while. There are only a few people in the world who can hit from that distance, and then you need the perfect game situation to even get a chance to do it. Now when it comes to Denver and that thin Mile High air, I do think Tucker could probably get to 70 yards on a warm day with the wind at his back. Remember, he did kick a 75-yard field goal off a tee during Pro Bowl practice in Orlando a few years ago. It's good to know Tucker has that range if needed, but I don't expect him to be teeing any up from that distance on Sunday.