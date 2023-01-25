Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Downing: The run game isn't going away for the Ravens. They have a pair of talented running backs with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and Lamar Jackson is the best running quarterback in NFL history. The Ravens don't want to completely abandon that approach. It's part of the reason they've been so successful over the last five years. Yes, they want to improve the passing attack and that will be a key piece of the offensive coordinator search, but they also want to maintain the run game success that they saw with Greg Roman at the helm. Roman is one of the best run game designers in the NFL, and Harbaugh said during the season-review press conference that "you want to be able to hold onto those things." Regardless who the Ravens hire as their new offensive coordinator, they have coaches on staff who have run those run schemes the last few years and can keep them in place. The changes to the offense will be a significant transition this offseason, but I don't expect the Ravens to swing the pendulum too far away from the ground game that has proven successful.