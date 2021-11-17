Mailbag: How Will Greg Roman Adjust After Ugly Miami Game?

Mink: There are a lot of spicy takes about Greg Roman this week in #RavensMailbag that I think are totally ludicrous. The Ravens had a rough game in Miami, and they didn't adjust quickly enough to beat the Dolphins' heavy and relentless blitz. That doesn't all fall on Roman's shoulders. Lamar Jackson and his targets missed some opportunities, too. Bad games happen sometimes for everybody, and when it's as ugly as it was in Miami, there were widespread problems.

For those wanting Roman's head, you're off your rocker. The Ravens are No. 2 in total offense this season despite not having their top two running backs, their franchise left tackle, a revolving door of other injuries on the offensive line, no Nick Boyle to this point, injuries to top receivers Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins, etc. Every offense deals with injuries, but the Ravens' are excessive. And, yet, they have still been one of the best offenses in the league.

Of course, Lamar's fantastic/heroic play this season is a major reason why Baltimore's offense has done so well. But as much as I love Lamar, you can't give him all the credit for the success and Roman all the blame for any failures. Roman's schemes help Jackson and Jackson sometimes puts the team on his back.

Also, any Ravens fan who wants to switch offensive coordinators must have amnesia because Baltimore didn't even have a top-10 offense for 20 straight years – from 1998-2017. Again, Jackson's arrival is a big reason, but Roman's scheme that maximizes his rare talents is also a huge factor in the Ravens' offensive success of the past three-plus years. Apparently, the grass always is greener on the other side. There is nobody better than Roman to orchestrate this unique offense, which has also made major improvements in the passing game.