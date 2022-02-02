Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Improve Their Offensive Line?

Mink: I saw your takeover last week and now will answer this since John Harbaugh has spoken to it. In 2021, the Ravens offense performed better than the defense did despite having more injuries to more key players, including the star quarterback. The offense still finished sixth in the league in yards, compared to 25th by the defense.

Any offense in the league would struggle without its starting quarterback for a third of the season, especially one of Lamar Jackson's caliber with a unique skillset that the scheme has been built around. I've often seen the offense's injuries (such as the offensive line) cited as reasons for some of Jackson's troubles this season, yet they don't seem to be given as much weight when discussing Roman. Why?

The Ravens offense has been built around the running game ever since Roman took over in 2019 and created a scheme that Harbaugh called "revolutionary." And it was. It set all-time NFL records and led the league in scoring, and second in yards, in 2019. Roman was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Baltimore's offense has not been the best in the league the past couple years, but let's not act like it has fallen off a cliff. Far from it. The passing game made big strides this year, jumping from 32nd to 13th in yards per game despite Jackson's five starts missed.