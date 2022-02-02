Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Improve Their Offensive Line?

Feb 02, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020222-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Offense Huddle

I'm flying solo with Garrett in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl this week. Here we go!

Mink: I think the Ravens will mostly look toward the draft to boost their offensive line. I would expect that they'll make multiple picks there. It could be two offensive tackles or a tackle and a center (or maybe two tackles and a center?). My leaning is a tackle and a center.

Tackle is an obvious big need. The Ravens not only need a starting-caliber right tackle, but they ideally would like to have somebody that could help at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley were not fully ready again. I think a Day 1 or 2 pick will be competing with Ja'Wuan James and possibly Patrick Mekari for that starting right tackle job next year.

If the Ravens don't re-sign Bradley Bozeman, Mekari is the natural replacement as the starter. But it would be ideal if Baltimore had the flexibility to use Mekari at right tackle (or any other spot) if needed rather than having to lock him in at center. Thus, I think a center makes a lot of sense to provide more competition and depth. ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Ravens taking Tyler Linderbaum in his first mock draft.

I just don't see them signing a veteran offensive lineman except maybe one late in the process for tackle depth if they weren't able to get one early in the draft. Last year's James signing set them up with that veteran this year and they have plenty of young interior linemen.

Mink: I saw your takeover last week and now will answer this since John Harbaugh has spoken to it. In 2021, the Ravens offense performed better than the defense did despite having more injuries to more key players, including the star quarterback. The offense still finished sixth in the league in yards, compared to 25th by the defense.

Any offense in the league would struggle without its starting quarterback for a third of the season, especially one of Lamar Jackson's caliber with a unique skillset that the scheme has been built around. I've often seen the offense's injuries (such as the offensive line) cited as reasons for some of Jackson's troubles this season, yet they don't seem to be given as much weight when discussing Roman. Why?

The Ravens offense has been built around the running game ever since Roman took over in 2019 and created a scheme that Harbaugh called "revolutionary." And it was. It set all-time NFL records and led the league in scoring, and second in yards, in 2019. Roman was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Baltimore's offense has not been the best in the league the past couple years, but let's not act like it has fallen off a cliff. Far from it. The passing game made big strides this year, jumping from 32nd to 13th in yards per game despite Jackson's five starts missed.

The offense needs to continue to improve. It wasn't perfect this year. But while perfection is the aim, it's not a fair expectation given the injuries sustained. Bringing in a new offensive coordinator would shake things up, but hardly ensure improvement, especially for a young quarterback entering a huge year. If the Ravens improve their offensive line, Jackson continues to grow as a passer, and the running backs come back strong, I believe Baltimore's offense can return to being one of the NFL's most effective.

Mink: Yes, I do expect that Sam Koch will return. The Ravens would save $2.1 million if they were to release him. I don't think they're so tight against the cap that it's a necessary move. Sam didn't have his finest season in 2021, but it wasn't far off his high standard either. Plus, he brings a lot more to the table in terms of leadership and being arguably the best holder in the NFL, which is an important component in Justin Tucker's success.

Though he's 39 years old, I don't think Sam's skills have eroded. Last offseason, the Ravens showed they're not afraid to make changes on their special teams units when they parted ways with veteran long snapper Morgan Cox. But that was partly because they knew they already had a strong replacement in Nick Moore. Who would replace Koch? The Ravens have too many other needs to add punter to the list, in my opinion.

Related Content

news

Mike Macdonald's Vision for the Ravens Defense

Raised on the Ravens' coaching staff, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will add his fingerprints to their defensive DNA.
news

Age Is Just a Number for Mike Macdonald, the NFL's Youngest Defensive Coordinator

At 34 years old, Mike Macdonald is the youngest coordinator in Ravens franchise history. It was his lesson for John Harbaugh that won him the job.
news

John Harbaugh: Vikings Would Be Wise to Hire Jim Harbaugh

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would love to coach against his brother again in the NFL.
news

Retiring Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson: 'You're Next'

The G.O.A.T. believes in Lamar Jackson's ability to lead the Ravens to great heights.
news

Late for Work 2/2: As Other Young Quarterbacks Ascend, Is Lamar Jackson Still in Top Tier? 

Remembering Tom Brady's most memorable game against the Ravens. Pundit says retaining Greg Roman was the right move. The Ravens are No. 7 in ESPN's rankings of offseason capital.
news

Ravens Have Gameplan to Attack Their Offensive Issues

After dropping to 17th in the NFL in scoring in 2021, the Ravens have an offseason plan to become more explosive and efficient.
news

Eisenberg: The Offense, Reason for Alarm?  

A decline in the running game, a rise in penalties and too many drives ending with field goals, Head Coach John Harbaugh has made it clear he wants to be more efficient and productive on that side of the ball.
news

Ravens Will 'Turn Over Every Stone' on Injury Prevention and Rehab

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he won't attribute the team's injury only to bad luck and plans to 'change a lot.'
news

Late for Work 2/1: Should Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

How did Ravens' safeties perform this season? Jim Harbaugh reportedly will interview for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching job. The Ravens have the 10th-best odds of winning next year's Super Bowl.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Really Determined' to Improve

John Harbaugh says the franchise quarterback is highly motivated to take his game to another level.
news

Bills Will Interview Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator

Tee Martin helped improve the Ravens wide receivers this year in his first season in the NFL and Baltimore.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising