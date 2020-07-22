Mailbag: How Would No Preseason Games Affect Roster Decisions?

Downing: Having four quarterbacks at the start of camp really isn't any indication of the number the team plans to carry into the regular season. The Ravens typically have four quarterbacks on the initial 90-man roster, but then cut that down to two or three when they get to the 53-man squad. The Ravens have historically only kept two quarterbacks on the active roster, but they opted for three last year with Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and rookie Trace McSorley. Based on the unique circumstances of this season, it wouldn't surprise me to again see three quarterbacks on roster. That's the most important position in the sport, and it will be even more critical to have depth there as teams navigate the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Jackson or Griffin were to come up with a positive test a day or two before a game, then the Ravens would want to have a capable backup already in the system. The decision to keep an extra quarterback may become even easier if the NFL and NFLPA decide to expand roster sizes this year, which is reportedly under discussion.