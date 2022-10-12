Mailbag: What's the Plan for Replacing Marcus Williams?

Mink: The Ravens are going to use a multi-pronged approach to replacing Marcus Williams for as long as he's out with his dislocated wrist. I expect that Geno Stone will be the starter and get most of the snaps, just as he did in the second half against the Bengals after Williams was ruled out. The Ravens have a lot of faith in Stone, who has been an ascending player the past couple years. They view him as a starter-level player and now he has his chance to show it, similar to the opportunity Chuck Clark got in 2019 after Tony Jefferson suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Rookie Kyle Hamilton will also be a key piece of the mix, just as he has so far this season. As a big, rangy guy, he has a little different style than Stone. Hamilton's snap counts dropped from around 50% the first two weeks to the mid-20s the past three, and I expect that he'll see an increase again. Much of this depends on Hamilton's continued growth. As the rookie gets more and more comfortable, and if he plays well, I expect that he'll take over a larger share of the snaps.

I don't think Brandon Stephens will convert back to safety. The Ravens like him at cornerback and he's a key piece of that group as the No. 3 or 4 corner, mixing and matching with rookie Pepe Williams. Also don't forget that Williams can play safety as well, as he did in college. So Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald still has a lot of flexibility.