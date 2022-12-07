Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Jump Start Their Offense?

Right now, the Ravens aren't concerned about what it will take to beat those teams. They want to beat the Steelers. I expect that Baltimore's defense will have to lead the way and continue to keep opponents in check. The old saying of "defense wins championships" may be applied to the AFC North race this year. Will Baltimore's defense be mighty enough to carry them to a division title over the high-flying Bengals?

That doesn't mean the offense doesn't need to carry its weight and can't improve, however. While Baltimore may not have as much big-play potential without Jackson, Tyler Huntley is an efficient quarterback who can certainly move the chains. I think for Baltimore's offense to hit the next level, it needs to get back to running the ball like it did during midseason wins over the Browns, Bucs and Saints. The Ravens' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) has trailed off in recent weeks. If the Ravens can get the "Gus Bus" rolling and Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill ripping off some occasional chunk runs, Baltimore's offense won't look like the others, but it can still be highly effective and score a lot of points. They need to run the ball well, convert at a high level on third downs, and finish in the red zone.