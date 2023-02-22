Mailbag: What Will Ravens Do at Outside Linebacker?

Mink: It's no coincidence that the two teams that led the NFL in sacks this season played each other in the Super Bowl. The Ravens made big strides in that area last season, jumping from 34 (tied for 22nd) to 48 (tied for fifth), and they want to keep that arrow going up.

There's no doubt that Baltimore will need much bigger contributions from Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Oweh is entering a critical Year 3 and needs to make a Patrick Queen-like jump. Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are "extremely excited" about Ojabo, and feel he has "tremendous potential" after what amounted to be almost a redshirt rookie season. So much of how the pass rush pans out will be on how much those youngsters develop.

I imagine that Tyus Bowser will be more productive with more time since his Achilles injury. Bowser led the team with 7.0 sacks in 2021 and he can certainly get to that number, or higher, again.

The prospect of losing their leader in sacks, Houston, would not be ideal. If the Ravens can find the salary-cap space, I imagine they would be open to a reunion. Houston is 34 years old, but he showed no signs of slowing down last year. According to Next Gen Stats, Houston averaged a pass-rush get-off of 0.75 seconds, the fourth-quickest in the NFL, and only three players had a higher sack rate. Houston hasn't been in any rush to sign a deal the past two years and he likes it in Baltimore. Perhaps this is another year in which the two sides can see where each other stands after the dust settles.