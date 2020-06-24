Mailbag: Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Downing: As far as Antonio Brown, the speculation has increased this week after NFL Network's Mike Silver said the Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions about signing the veteran receiver. Connecting Brown to the Ravens is natural because he's cousins with Hollywood Brown, plus he's spent time this offseason working out with Jackson. At this point, however, it would surprise me to see the Ravens sign Brown. In addition to Hollywood, the Ravens are excited about Boykin.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta have both said multiple times this offseason that they have high hopes for Boykin. The Ravens also added Duvernay and Proche to the mix through the draft. If the Ravens signed Brown, it would mean a significant reduction in snaps for Boykin. It would also limit the opportunities for Duvernay and Proche. The Ravens want to see what these young receivers can do, and it would surprise me if they signed Brown before even getting a chance to see the newcomers on the field.