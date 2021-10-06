Mailbag: Should the Ravens Be a Pass-First Offense Now?

Downing: I knew these questions were coming. As soon as news broke this week that Jaylon Smith and Stephon Gilmore were available, the tweets started rolling in about the possibility of them landing in Baltimore. Let's start with Smith. I'm intrigued about the idea of adding him to this defense. He's a former Pro Bowler who was just two years into a six-year contract extension reportedly worth $68 million. He doesn't have great numbers this season and saw his role reduced in the Cowboys defense before ultimately getting released. However, Pro Football Focus still has his graded as the 11th-best inside linebacker in the NFL and the third-best in coverage. The Ravens linebackers have had some tough moments in the early part of the season, and the team recently brought in veteran Josh Bynes to help the group. I'm still high on linebacker Patrick Queen despite the missed tackles this year, but adding Smith to the group would certainly elevate the competition.

With Gilmore, he fits into just about defense in the league. He's been a premier cornerback throughout his career, but he's been on the physically unable to perform list with a quad injury. He's also been in the middle of a contract dispute with the Patriots as he seeks a new deal. Obviously, the Ravens have deal with injuries in the secondary, particularly with the season-ending knee injury to Marcus Peters. Anthony Averett has played well in stepping in for Peters, but it sure would be nice to have Gilmore on the roster. When Gilmore is healthy, he's one of the best in the league at his position.

But with all the said, the bigger issue here is that the Ravens likely don't have the money to sign either player. They are tight against the salary cap, with only $2 million in cap space, according to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland. Could they try to re-do contracts to free up more cap space? Sure, but they've already reportedly gone that route to some extent to sign veterans like Justin Houston and Latavius Murray. At a certain point, teams just can't create money and cap space out of thin air, and the Ravens are close to that point. Smith and Gilmore won't come cheap, and there are teams who could use them with much more cap space available.