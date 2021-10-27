Mailbag: Should the Ravens Trade for an Offensive Tackle?

Mink: I do not see the Ravens trading for another offensive tackle. First of all, I don't think Patrick Mekari is going to be out that long with his ankle injury, and he was playing at a high level. It's not like the cupboard is totally bare either, as Tyre Phillips was a starter at right tackle last season and is capable of stepping in. Of course, he can improve, but who among us thought Mekari would be as good as he was? Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris said he was mostly pleased with what he saw from Phillips against the Bengals and he got decent grades from Pro Football Focus, particularly in pass blocking.