Mailbag: What Kind of Offense Will Todd Monken Bring?

Mink: One of the great things about Todd Monken is he's so scheme versatile. I think back to the Gary Kubiak hiring in 2014 and think there could be a similar effect but via a different process. Kubiak brought his trademark stretch-zone and play action system to Baltimore and taught it. Monken brings a body of experience and versatility that is more adaptable to the Ravens' personnel and identity. While it's safe to say it will be a blend of Monken's past offenses, we don't really know exactly what to expect like we did with Kubiak.

Going back to Monken's days at Oklahoma State, he ran an "Air Raid" deep passing attack. He also oversaw a very pass-heavy attack when he was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, when they led the league in passing yards per game.

At Georgia, however, Monken used more heavy and tight-end centric formations, with a large dose of running (198 rushing yards per game), run-pass options, and play action. The Bulldogs piled up nearly 40 points per game and won back-to-back national championships in the process.

Overall, I think Monken will make the Ravens more balanced and capable of playing different ways. It's no secret that Baltimore has to improve its passing attack, and I think Monken will accomplish that. He helped turn former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and he now inherits one of the league's most talented quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson.