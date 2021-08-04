Mailbag: What Role Could James Proche Have on Offense?

Mink: The Ravens' wide receivers have performed well in camp thus far across the board, but if you're giving an award for the standout of the group so far, it would have to go to James Proche II. He's made catches all over the field – deep, over the middle, one-handed, etc.

The Ravens love the way Proche works. As a rookie last year, he was always the first guy on the field to warm up and take extra passes off the machine, and that's still the case today. Now it's showing up in practice more after a year spent mostly on special teams. Proche has gone from a guy who reporters were talking about being on the bubble to now us debating how big a role he can have on offense. That's notable.

With all that said, we still have a long way to go in camp and Proche needs to stack practices in pads, then transfer that to the preseason. He had one catch for 14 yards last year, so he certainly needs to prove that he can produce in a game setting.