Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

Mink: It's a toss-up between the secondary and offensive line for biggest offseason priority. I'm going to lean toward the offensive line because I think there's more question marks there.

The hope is that Ronnie Stanley will be back to his former All-Pro self after his second ankle surgery, but I don't think it's a given. The Ravens have a lot of money tied up in the franchise left tackle and they absolutely need him back playing at a high level. They'll take it slow. Then there's right tackle. It remains to be seen whether Baltimore hangs onto Alejandro Villanueva as a Stanley insurance policy and possible right tackle starter. Right tackle didn't seem to suit him well early this year. Ja'Wuan James is an intriguing possibility, but he will have not played in a game since 2019 if he doesn't suit up down the stretch this season. Besides that, the Ravens were already somewhat thin at offensive tackle to begin with, so they need depth and potentially a starter. Center Bradley Bozeman is a pending unrestricted free agent and Patrick Mekari will be a restricted free agent.

If there's one thing that we've seen this year, or the past two, it's that Lamar Jackson needs better protection. His production dipped in 2020 after Marshal Yanda left. Kevin Zeitler plugged that hole, but this year's tackle problems have stunted Jackson's progress as a passer and left him scrambling (and sacked) more than ever before.