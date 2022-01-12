Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

A big question mark is determining how much faith to put in Ronnie Stanley returning in top All-Pro form. We all assumed that would happen last year, but he instead played in one game and underwent another ankle surgery. I think the Ravens need a viable solution in case Stanley isn't full-go at the start. Maybe that's the versatile Patrick Mekari, who they just re-signed to an extension. If Stanley is back at 100%, that's a huge upgrade in itself.

Rookie Ben Cleveland looked pretty good and got valuable reps at left guard, so I wouldn't spend a lot to upgrade that spot. Plus, I'd like to see Tyre Phillips get a fair shake at left guard instead of being bounced to tackle. At center, the Ravens probably want to re-sign Bradley Bozeman, who has been consistently good and is a great guy, but at what cost? If they don't, it would be mighty expensive to sign someone better or you'd probably have to spend a high draft pick. Mekari would be a cheaper alternative, but is he an upgrade? And then who would be the right tackle or backup to Stanley? Kevin Zeitler was great at right guard this year, so nothing needed there. At right tackle, it would seemingly be Mekari or Ja'Wuan James. This is the spot that makes the most sense to upgrade. I think Baltimore needs to take an offensive tackle, or two, in the first three rounds who can compete for the starting job. Not having Stanley and depth at tackle was the line's weakness this year.