Mailbag: What's the Plan for Slowing the Titans Offense?

Mink: The biggest question of the week is what the Ravens will do to slow down Derrick Henry, the NFL's latest 2,000-yard rusher. I'm not an Xs and Os guy. If you're looking for that, watch the Billick Breakdown this week.

My layman's take on this is the return of Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams to the lineup (neither were on the field when the Ravens faced the Titans earlier this season) will make a huge difference. The Ravens traded for Campbell, signed Derek Wolfe and drafted Patrick Queen, in part, because they had visions of Henry in their head from last year's playoff loss.

Second, the Ravens have to play especially well on first and second down. Of course, that's easier said than done when you've got Henry running at you on at least one of those downs, but if Baltimore can get the Titans to third-and-6 or longer, Henry comes off the field.

Lastly, the job will get easier with help from the Ravens offense. If Baltimore can jump out to a double-digit lead and maintain it into the second half, which the Ravens are often so good at doing, Henry will see fewer touches. That's huge because he often does a lot of his damage late in games when the defense is tired of tackling the 247-pound bruiser.