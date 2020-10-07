Mailbag: What's Up With the Running Back Rotation?

Downing: There's no question that Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews are the team's top two receiving threats, and that the passing game will go through them in most weeks. But I do expect the Ravens to continue to incorporate rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche III into the mix a little more each week. Roman and Head Coach John Harbaugh have both said the rookie wideouts are deserving of a little more action, and Duvernay saw an uptick in his offensive snap count against Washington. He played a career-high 15 offensive snaps, compared to just seven the previous week. Duvernay has shown his playmaking ability – he has that 93-yard kickoff return touchdown against Kansas City – and he might be the fastest player on the team. The Ravens can use him as a slot receiver, or in some creative packages where he's in motion out of the backfield. Duvernay has been solid in his limited work, and I expect that role to continue growing each week.