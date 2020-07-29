Mailbag: What Veteran Tight End Could the Ravens Add?

Downing: Breeland was one of the top candidates to compete for a roster spot, but now that he's expected to spend his rookie season on the sideline, that puts Wolf in the driver's seat to earn a job on the active roster. The Ravens indicated from the time they signed Wolf and Breeland that they had high hopes for the undrafted rookie tight ends, and they currently have a need at the position after trading Hayden Hurst this offseason. Picking out another undrafted rookie at this point is tough because they haven't even taken the field yet for practice, plus the Ravens have such a deep and talented roster. The rookies have a steep learning curve in training camp after missing the offseason practices, so it will be challenging for the undrafted prospects to stand out from the pack. Wolf has the potential to do it, but like Mink mentioned above, the Ravens will certainly create competition for that spot.