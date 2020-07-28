Tight End Jacob Breeland Not Expected to Play in 2020

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 12:31 PM

Undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Breeland, who was placed on the active non-football injury list on Monday, is not expected to play this season.

The Oregon product suffered a knee injury last season and is still recovery from that following offseason surgery. This offseason is particularly challenging for rookies who have to rehab on their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breeland is expected to practice with the team when physically ready, and will have a head start on the 2021 season.

Breeland was expected to compete for a role in the offense at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. The Ravens utilize tight ends more than any NFL team, and there is room for a new tight end on the roster after Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason.

Baltimore is high on another undrafted rookie tight end, Eli Wolfe from Georgia, who will compete for the third tight end spot. The Ravens may also look to sign a veteran tight end with Breeland no longer in their immediate plans. Some available options include Jordan Reed, Delanie Walker, Vernon Davis, Darren Fells, and former Raven Ed Dickson.

