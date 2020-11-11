Mailbag: Which Half Is the Real Ravens Offense?

Downing: Now this is some good X's and O's perspective to the game. This is a max protection look to give Jackson time and allow his receivers to get open downfield. The use of this formation against the Colts could have been because Indianapolis has an excellent defense, and the Ravens needed to keep that front seven from getting into the backfield. It also may be related to some of the injuries along the offensive line. The Ravens are down two starters after the injuries to Stanley and Phillips, so they may need to use tight end Nick Boyle as an extra blocker more often when trying to move the ball downfield. Now I don't think the answer to hitting downfield shots is as simple as, "use this formation every time," but this could be one of the tactics the Ravens implement to pick up some chunk plays.