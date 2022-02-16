Mailbag: Which Line Needs More Help – Offensive or Defensive?

Downing: In the latest episode of The Lounge, I already planted my flag in the camp of taking an offensive tackle at pick No. 14. Yes, it's early and a lot could change between now and the draft, but the Ravens have made it clear that they will prioritize the offensive line this offseason. General Manager Eric DeCosta said during his season-review press conference that the Ravens will probably add two offensive linemen this offseason, and I expect that to start early in the draft. The Ravens need depth and potential starters along the line, and it's difficult to find NFL-ready tackles in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. At pick No. 14, the Ravens will have the chance to get one of the best tackles in this year's class, and that would give them flexibility if Ronnie Stanley weren't ready to start the season, or if center Bradley Bozeman departs in free agency.