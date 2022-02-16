Mailbag: Which Line Needs More Help – Offensive or Defensive?

Feb 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Downing_Garrett
Ryan_Mink_2018
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
021622-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive and Defensive linemen before taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2020.

Downing: In the latest episode of The Lounge, I already planted my flag in the camp of taking an offensive tackle at pick No. 14. Yes, it's early and a lot could change between now and the draft, but the Ravens have made it clear that they will prioritize the offensive line this offseason. General Manager Eric DeCosta said during his season-review press conference that the Ravens will probably add two offensive linemen this offseason, and I expect that to start early in the draft. The Ravens need depth and potential starters along the line, and it's difficult to find NFL-ready tackles in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. At pick No. 14, the Ravens will have the chance to get one of the best tackles in this year's class, and that would give them flexibility if Ronnie Stanley weren't ready to start the season, or if center Bradley Bozeman departs in free agency.  

Now the caveat here is that DeCosta also said the Ravens want to get younger on the defensive line. Calais Campbell said this week that he plans to continue his career, but he's still a pending free agent. Brandon Williams is also set to become a free agent and Derek Wolfe's status is uncertain after he missed an entire season with hip/back issues. Adding a first-round defensive lineman could give the Ravens a building block to anchor their defensive front. Needs on both sides of the ball would give the Ravens the flexibility to go with a true "best player available" approach, but protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson is of utmost importance this year and I expect the Ravens to use their premium draft capital to get that done.

Mink: I wrote about how I feel Tyrann Mathieu would be a good fit, so I'll take the Quandre Diggs question this week. Short answer is, on the surface, I think it could make sense. With five interceptions each of the past two seasons, Diggs certainly has the production. He's gone to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years since moving to free safety in Seattle. Plus, Diggs is a Texas guy and the Ravens have a bit of history with Longhorns at the position (Earl Thomas and DeShon Elliott).

I haven't really watched Diggs play, but I read that he's been a locker room leader in Seattle (though I'm not sure up to Mathieu's level). One red flag is he suffered a reported dislocated ankle and broken right fibula in the regular-season finale, so that will certainly complicate matters in free agency when medical information isn't as easy to come by. I don't know what Diggs' price will be, but it seems he would be an option. I do think safety is a position the Ravens could target in free agency.

Downing: This is a great question and something I expect to impact how the Ravens approach the offseason. We all saw last year with Stanley and Nick Boyle that injury timelines can change, and the Ravens will have contingency plans in place as several key players work back from serious injuries. A position to watch in that regard is running back. DeCosta acknowledged that the Ravens will be conservative in getting J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back on the field as they recover from knee injuries. The Ravens may add to their backfield through free agency or the draft, giving them some insurance if the recoveries for Dobbins or Edwards take longer than expected.

As we discussed in the previous question, the Ravens will also give themselves options along the offensive line by investing in the position during the draft. Maybe the Ravens end up with a good problem if Stanley is healthy to start the season and Ja'Wuan James shows he's ready to step into the starting right tackle job. That could mean the Ravens have an early draft pick starting the season on the sideline, but that's a much better situation than having to scramble to fill out the offensive line because of injuries or setbacks in the rehab process.

Mink: I think the Ravens are pretty well set at guard. On one side, Kevin Zeitler was a terrific addition last offseason and an anchor moving ahead. At left guard, the Ravens already have Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers returning, with Patrick Mekari providing additional depth if needed. Cleveland, Phillips and Powers all have starting experience at left guard and will battle for the spot this summer. I like what I saw from Cleveland down the stretch. As everyone knows, he's a big man, and I think an offseason to really improve his technique and further fill out that frame will help him take a Year 2 leap. Let's also not forget that Phillips won the job at the start of last season before suffering a knee injury in Week 1. He's been pressed into action at right tackle due to injuries, and I'd like to see what he can do with extended practice reps at guard.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Healed from his late-season ankle injury, Lamar Jackson was back on the field throwing with Rashod Bateman, James Proche II and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.
news

Late for Work 2/16: Marcus Peters Gives Timeline for His Return

Calais Campbell 'absolutely should be a Raven.' Is the Ravens' Super Bowl window closing? Odafe Oweh reportedly has his labrum repaired. The Ravens are named the best fit for free agents Trent Brown and Bradley Bozeman.
news

Late for Work 2/15: Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go

The Ravens are primed for a 'revenge tour' in 2022. Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown hang out at the Super Bowl, reigniting speculation. Two Ravens make Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players rankings.
news

Former Raven Eric Weddle Ends Career in Storybook Fashion

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle came out of retirement last month and added the final chapter to his career, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says Super Bowl Loss Will 'Fuel' Bengals

After leaving the Browns amid controversy, Odell Beckham found sunshine in Los Angeles. The Steelers will reportedly interview a ninth candidate in their general manager search. 
news

Late for Work 2/14: Ravens React to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Win

Ravens shared their thoughts following Super Bowl 56. Too early power ranking projections place the Ravens as a top 10 team. Iowa center labeled the 'one prospect the Ravens need.' 
news

Calais Campbell Says He's Not Retiring

Broadcasting at Super Bowl LVI left Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell knowing he wants to give it another go to chase a championship.
news

Lamar Jackson's Pick to Win Super Bowl LVI

Lamar Jackson is going with the veteran, Matthew Stafford, to beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

The former Ravens favorite came out of retirement to chase a title with the Rams, and now he's an integral part of Sunday's big game.
news

What Mink Thinks: How the Ravens Can Reach Next Year's Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL by pulling off a tremendous comeback this year. Why can't the Ravens get back in it next year?
news

Late for Work 2/11: Marlon Humphrey Gives Injury Update, Is 'Enjoying' Seeing Bengals Get Super Bowl Love 

The Ravens faced most of the NFL's major awards winners this season. Tight end is an under-the-radar need this offseason.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising