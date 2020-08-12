Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Downing: Talk about big expectations! Did you forget that Jackson won the MVP last season and was just selected as the No. 1 player in the league in the NFL Top 100 player vote?! Patrick Queen is going to be a great player for this defense, but it's unfair to expect anyone to make a Lamar Jackson-esque impact. A better (and fairer) comparison for Queen would be inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who the Ravens took with their first-round pick in 2014. He started all 16 games that season and finished with 133 tackles. They'd be thrilled to get that kind of performance out of their rookie linebacker, and Queen has the potential to step into that kind of role.