News & Notes: Calais Campbell's Asthma Made Him Mull Opt-Out

"He is on his timetable," Harbaugh said. "We were going to put him on that (Active/PUP). That was our plan and work him in as we go. We want to make sure that he's moving the right way. Then, you want to put him against some pressure, where the knee has to react to certain movements with pressure. We want to do all that before we put him on the field. This is a really slow ramp-up period anyway, this year. But, he's still right on schedule and we expect to see him out there soon. I don't know what the exact timeframe is – as soon as the trainers clear him, but it won't be too long."