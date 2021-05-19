Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

Downing: This would surprise me. First of all, the Ravens are often in double tight end sets, so they mostly won't have three receivers on the field to start the game. But even if they go three wide, I don't expect that group to be Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Don't forget that the Ravens signed veteran Sammy Watkins this offseason and they have high hopes for last year's third-round pick Devin Duvernay. The early impressions of Bateman and Wallace are all positive, but we've only seen them for a couple practices of rookie minicamp at this point. We still have a long way to go. Bateman is a first-round pick, so it probably won't take long for him to crack the starting lineup. But Wallace is a fourth rounder and the competition will be stiff for him. If I'm guessing right now, the three starting receivers for Week 1 will be Brown, Bateman and Duvernay.