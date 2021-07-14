Mailbag: Who Makes the Team at Wide Receiver?

Downing: I never rule out another move from Eric DeCosta. He has shown us time and time again since becoming the team's general manager that he always looks for ways to tweak and improve a roster, even in the middle of the season (remember those trades for Marcus Peters and Yannick Ngakoue?). The natural expectation would be for the Ravens to sign a veteran pass rusher, especially after the reported visit and interest in Justin Houston. That could still happen, but I don't see it as a forgone conclusion. Houston reportedly visited the Ravens back in April, and there has been no activity on that front in the last three months. Training camp opens in two weeks, so the Ravens may go into camp and see what they have in their young pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson. But if DeCosta feels like the roster needs improvement at any point, then he won't hesitate to make a move.