Mailbag: Who Needs to Step Up After Injuries?

Downing: This is an interesting question. We all know that Jackson is hyper competitive and will do everything he can to help the team win. He puts a lot of pressure on himself and is always accountable after a loss. He said after Sunday's game that the Ravens lost because of the four turnovers, which he put on himself. The expectations for Jackson are so high – both internally and externally – and it does seem at times like he is putting a little too much on himself. He wants so badly to help the team win that it seems like he is pressing during games. The competitive edge is part of what makes Jackson great, but sometimes it seems like he just needs to play a little more freely. I do think this could change in a hurry, and if the Ravens start to have more success on offense, then there will be a snowball effect like we saw last year. Once that happens, Jackson and the offense will be rolling again.