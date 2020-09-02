Mailbag: Who Will Be the Biggest Defensive Playmaker?

Downing: The competition for the starting center job is still alive and well. I'd expect the Ravens to finalize the starting offensive line before next week's preparation for the Cleveland Browns, but at this point they've still yet to name a starter. We might not find out until Sept. 13. Skura has gradually worked his way back from last year's major knee injury, and the fact that he's on the field at all says a lot about his work ethic and rehab. He's back to full-team 11-on-11 drills, which is a great sign, but the coaches will have to decide if he's moving well enough at this point to immediately regain the starting job.

I've said all along that the staring center job really goes beyond that one position. You have to look at the three interior offensive line spots overall. The right guard spot is also still up for grabs between the veteran D.J. Fluker and the rookie Tyre Phillips. Bradley Bozeman could return to left guard where he started last year, but he's also taken reps at center in camp. Skura and Mekari have also played guard in their careers. The Ravens are looking for their five best offensive lineman, and at this point it still seems like that group needs to be determined.