Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?

Downing: Mink just addressed Boyle's return in the question above, and I agree that the veteran tight end has the potential to be a difference maker for the offense. In addition to getting Boyle back, the Ravens also hope that wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray return to get the offense closer to full-strength. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated Monday that they have a chance to play Sunday vs. the Vikings, and their practice status will be important to watch throughout the week. As far as right tackle Patrick Mekari, he reportedly has a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for a few weeks.

The defense will also get some reinforcements soon as defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and cornerback Chris Westry are back on the practice field and have officially been designated for return from injured reserve. Wolfe's return should help solidify the run defense, as the veteran lineman has missed the first seven games with a back issue dating back to training camp. He returned to practice before the bye weekend, so may be ready to play Sunday. Wolfe was a force for the Ravens last season, and his return should help elevate the defensive front overall. Westry will give the Ravens some additional depth in the secondary, but it's hard to know exactly what to expect from a player who has only played three career games. Overall, the players coming back from injuries will help the Ravens in some key areas, and that's critical as they gear up for a tough second-half stretch.