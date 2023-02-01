Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

Downing: Is it too greedy to ask for both? The Ravens plan to remake the wide receiver room this season and I expect them to address it in a variety of ways. They will likely add a combination of veterans and rookies, and they're looking for pass catchers who can do it all.

If I were to point to a specific type of receiver the Ravens need, I would actually focus in on the speed threat more than any other one trait. The deep threat is something the Ravens missed in their offense last year after the Marquise Brown trade and injury to Rashod Bateman. They're going to get Bateman back this season after the foot surgery ended his season after just six games in 2022, and he'll inject this offense with speed. (In case you need a reminder, here's the 55-yard touchdown he caught in the season opener vs. the Jets.). But even with Bateman back in the fold, the Ravens still need an additional deep threat on this offense.